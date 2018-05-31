Normally when 8-year-old boys stop traffic, it’s because they forget to look both ways before crossing the street. That’s not the case with Maurice Adams Jr., who was riding in the back of his mom’s car in Milledgeville, Georgia, when he noticed an elderly woman making her way across the street by herself, WSB-TV reported Wednesday.

“He asked, ‘Can I go out there and help her up the steps?’” Contricia Hill, the boy’s mother, told the local news outlet. His mother pulled over and Adams Jr. jumped out to help her. He can be seen in a video captured by a passerby, helping her up a set of steps as she maneuvered her walker, both carefully taking each step one at a time. When they reached the top, the pair hugged and Adams Jr ran back to the car.

His mother was proud of her son’s actions, telling WSB-TV: “(It just shows) respect and raising your kids right goes a long way.”

The video was captured by Riley Duncan who pulled out his camera when he saw the boy stop traffic. He kept filming, as Adams Jr helped the woman up the stairs. It was such a sweet moment starring a well-mannered boy, that he wanted to share the moment, posting it to a local Facebook group.

While Adams Jr did the act of kindness out of the goodness of his heart, he may have a financial reward coming to him, too. Duncan told CBS News that he plans to meet with Maurice and give him $100 for his good deed.

