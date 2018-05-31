John Goodman Breaks His Silence on Roseanne Cancelation

John Goodman is holding back from saying too much about the cancelation of Roseanne, following a racist tweet from Roseanne Barr.

Goodman, who played husband and father Dan Conner on Roseanne, told Entertainment Tonight he would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble” regarding the matter.

Roseanne was canceled Tuesday after Barr’s racist tweet about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. In the tweet, she wrote if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” The 65-year-old actress has since apologized and blamed the sleep aid Ambien for her comments — while claiming she would stay off Twitter. But she has continued to retweet her supporters who have defended her comments.

And while Barr has lashed out at some of her fellow co-stars who have spoken out about her tweets, she expressed sorrow that Roseanne‘s cancelation meant Goodman and co-star Laurie Metcalf were out of work.

But Goodman did not seem too concerned, telling Entertainment Tonight he was doing fine since hearing about Roseanne’s ending, and that he did not follow Twitter controversies. Asked if he was OK with ABC canceling the show before it could be considered for Emmy Awards, Goodman shrugged it off.

“I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway,” he said.