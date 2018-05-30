Kim Kardashian Visits White House to Plead for Prisoner
Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios on June 13, 2017 in New York City.
ANGELA WEISS—AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
May 30, 2018

Reality television personality Kim Kardashian visited the White House on Wednesday to discuss her campaign to help a 63-year-old woman serving a life sentence without parole for a drug offense.

Kardashian, dressed in black, arrived at a side entrance to the West Wing late Wednesday afternoon. She was in the building for just under an hour.

She planned to raise the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother imprisoned for a first time drug offense, according to a statement from one of Johnson’s attorneys released in advance. Kardashian was to meet with both President Donald Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, the statement said.

Earlier in the day White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the visit, but wouldn’t say who Kardashian would be meeting or what would be discussed.

Karsashian’s visit came after her husband, rapper Kanye West, publicly embraced Trump in a series of tweets late last month.

Trump responded in kind, thanking West for a tweet in which the Grammy-winning musician praised the president’s “dragon energy.”

Kushner has led a White House effort to build support for legislation that would help prisoners as they re-enter society and better develop work skills while they are incarcerated.

Some critics of the effort say it doesn’t go far enough and want lawmakers to include reductions in sentencing guidelines, a step opposed by the White House and the Justice Department.

