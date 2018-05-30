President Trump Takes Batting Practice During White House Fitness Event

President Donald Trump stepped into a batting cage at the White House on Wednesday and showed off a swing during an event dedicated to youth fitness.

Trump watched as kids practiced at the baseball station set up on the South Lawn and then took a swing himself, according to pool reports. As a crowd of kids looked on, Trump also practiced his golf swing — an athletic feat he is more accustomed to. During his first 493 days in office, Trump has visited golf courses 102 times, according to a recent ABC News analysis.

“I’m thrilled to welcome so many young athletes — and these are really great athletes — to the White House,” said Trump, who was joined by Olympian Misty May-Treanor and former Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera at the White House Sports and Fitness Day.

“Many of life’s most valuable lessons are learned on the field of competition,” Trump said in remarks at the event. “There, young Americans will discover — that’s what they do, they discover, they’re learning all the time — the importance of teamwork, social skills — do I have social skills? I don’t know. I have social media, that’s for sure. I don’t know about skill, but I have a lot of media.”

At a press conference in January, the White House physician said Trump was working to lose 10 to 15 pounds this year and said Trump was less enthusiastic about changing his exercise routine than his dietary habits. “He doesn’t have a daily exercise regimen,” Dr. Ronny Jackson said at the time. “You know, some people exercise, some people don’t. Some people just haven’t done that as part of their routine. And I would say that’s the category he falls in right now.”

Since then, dietitians at the White House kitchen have swapped steak for fish and discarded half of Trump’s hamburger buns, CNN reported.

And on Wednesday, Trump urged kids to remember the importance of exercise.

“Participating in sports builds character, forges friendships, tears down barriers, and brings people from all walks of like closer together,” he said. “I’ve loved sports all of my life. I always loved the people of sports, but I have loved sports all of my life.”