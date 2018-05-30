George H.W. Bush in 'Good Spirits' After Being Admitted to Hospital in Maine
George H.W. Bush arrives to Super Bowl 51 in 2017.
Patrick Smith—Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:20 PM EDT

(KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine) — A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is in “good spirits” at a Maine hospital but will need several more days of treatment.

The 93-year-old was taken to a hospital on Sunday when he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue hours after attending a pancake breakfast at the American Legion post in Kennebunkport.

His spokesman said in a tweet Wednesday that Bush is talkative and in good spirits but that the treatments to address his blood pressure “are expected to take several more days.”

The nation’s 41st president arrived in Maine on May 20 after being treated for a blood infection. He’s without his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, who died in April in Houston.

