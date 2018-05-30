President Trump Signs Bill to Allow Terminally-Ill Patients to Try Unproven Drugs
President Donald Trump at the signing of the "Right To Try Act", which allows terminally ill patients to seek treatment using drugs that have not yet been approved, at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2018
Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images
By Ken Thomas / AP
1:26 PM EDT
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has signed legislation that would help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.

Trump signed the Right to Try bill on Wednesday. He called it a “fundamental freedom” that will provide hope and save lives.

The bill cleared the House last week following an emotional debate in which Republicans said it would help thousands of people in search of hope. Many Democrats said the measure was dangerous and would give patients false hope.

Trump embraced the plan during his State of the Union address, saying people who are terminally ill shouldn’t have to leave the country to seek cures.

The measure gives people diagnosed with life-threatening conditions who have exhausted treatment options access to unproven drugs without needing permission from the Food and Drug Administration.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE