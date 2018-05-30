From Robocalls to Weinstein: Let’s Break Down Everything You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to the Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 6: TIME explores what lies ahead for the Weinstein trial, Money delves into the rise of robocall scams, Sports Illustrated recaps the road to the NBA finals for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, and Fortune examines Elon Musk’s unconventional strategy for Tesla.