Jimmy Kimmel has a recommendation for how ABC could take a different route with Roseanne following the popular sitcom reboot’s cancellation.

After the network cancelled the show on Tuesday over a racist tweet from star Roseanne Barr that compared former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is black, to Planet of the Apes, Kimmel took to the Live! stage to suggest a new angle for the spinoff that he thinks would work for everyone.

“We don’t have much on this network. We’re hoping the NBA Finals goes 11 games this year,” the late-night host quipped of ABC. “We’re still airing America’s Funniest Home Videos, OK? Roseanne was a very bigly hit for ABC and we needed it. But…hear me out. Just because Roseanne is gone, doesn’t mean the whole show has to go. The show must go on, that’s what we say in show business.”

Kimmel then aired a fake promo for Dan, a new spinoff centered on John Goodman’s character Dan Conner rather than his on-screen wife.

Watch the full clip below.