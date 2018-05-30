President Donald Trump once again vented his frustration at Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter – this time saying he wished he hadn’t picked the former Alabama Senator to lead the Justice Department.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, Trump quoted a Fox News interview with House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy in which the Republican Congressman said: “I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward.

“If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘Oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office,’ I would be frustrated too and that’s how I read that. ‘Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you.’ There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!”

Trump added, “And I wish I did!”

The tweets come after the New York Times reported that Trump tried to get Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Sessions’ recusal last March, which was based on his contacts with a Russian ambassador, has been a constant point of contention with Trump during Mueller’s year-long investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has publicly mused about firing Sessions in the past and Sessions has called the President’s criticism “kind of hurtful.”