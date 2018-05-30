Roseanne Barr Apologizes to Writers and Actors Who Lost Jobs on Her Show Over Her Racist Tweet

By Laignee Barron
12:01 AM EDT

After a racist tweet prompted ABC to cancel her show, Roseanne Barr jumped back on social media to apologize to cast members who lost their jobs.

“I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” she wrote on Tuesday night.

Earlier Tuesday, the controversial 65-year-old actress tweeted that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is black, was the product of a combination of Planet of the Apes and Muslim Brotherhood.

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” she wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

Barr later apologized for “making a bad joke” and said she was going to leave Twitter.

Barr’s racist remark provoked outrage online and led ABC, which produces Barr’s show, “Roseanne,” to abruptly cancel the recently renewed second season. Barr’s talent agency, ICM Partners, also dropped her as a client.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE