'We Have to Turn it Into a Teaching Moment.' Valerie Jarrett Responds to Roseanne Barr's Racist Tweet
Lawyer Valerie Jarrett arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's 48th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amanda Edwards—WireImage
By Mahita Gajanan
5:27 PM EDT

Former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett said ABC made the correct choice by canceling Roseanne after the comedian Roseanne Barr compared her to an “ape” on Tuesday, adding that the controversy should be a “teaching moment.”

ABC announced it was canceling Roseanne, which had already been renewed for a second season, following a tweet from Barr that has since been deleted from Barr comparing Jarrett, who is black, to Planet of the Apes.

Jarrett, previously an adviser to President Barack Obama and is a longtime friend of the Obamas, said during an MSNBC town hall called “Everyday Racism in America” that the experience should be turned into a “teaching moment” about racism people experience all the time in their daily lives.

“I’m fine,” she said. “I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger called her before ABC decided to cancel Roseanne, telling her there was zero tolerance for the kind of comments she made.

“He wanted me to know before he made it public that he was canceling the show,” she said.

ABC called Barr’s twitter comment “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values,” in a statement on Tuesday. Barr apologized in a tweet and said she was leaving the platform.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE