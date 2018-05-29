ABC has cancelled Roseanne after Roseanne Barr suggested in a tweet that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is the result of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

Barr’s tweet on Tuesday, which has since been deleted, said: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Barr apologized Tuesday morning “for making a bad joke” and said she was leaving Twitter.

Roseanne Barr tweeted "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj" in response to a tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a top aide to former President Barack Obama. Jarrett is black Twitter

Jarrett, who is black, was an adviser to Barack and Michelle Obama.

Following Barr’s tweet on Tuesday, the comedian Wanda Sykes announced she was leaving the show, where she had served as a consulting producer.

Sara Gilbert, who stars as Roseanne’s daughter Darlene Conner in the show, called Barr’s comments “abhorrent” and said she was “disappointed in her actions.” She said in a tweet that the show Roseanne is “separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

Roseanne returned to television in March after being off air for more than 20 years in a two-part revival premiere that became the highest-rated comedy broadcast since 2014. The episodes, which aired March 27, drew 18.2 million viewers and a 5.1 rating among adults between 18 and 49-years old, according to Nielsen data. The show was renewed for a second season almost immediately after the premiere.

Following the early success of the revival, President Donald Trump called Barr to personally congratulate her on the strong ratings.

Barr’s tweet about Jarrett came amid several attacks she lobbied toward Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. It’s not the first time she has promoted conspiracy theories — Barr in March tweeted and later deleted a baseless claim that Trump has “broken up trafficking rings” and freed hundreds of children.