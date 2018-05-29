Roseanne Barr Apologizes for 'Planet of the Apes' Joke About Obama Aide Valerie Jarrett
Roseanne Barr attends the premiere of ABC's "Roseanne" at Walt Disney Studio Lot on March 23, 2018 in Burbank, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:33 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry “for making a bad joke” about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

Barr’s now-deleted tweet read: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was “in bad taste.”

ABC, which produces Barr’s show, “Roseanne,” didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

