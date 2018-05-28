President Trump to Meet With Shinzo Abe Ahead of 'Expected' North Korea Summit

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plan to meet in advance of the “expected meeting” between Trump and North Korea’s leader.

The White House said Trump and Abe spoke Monday. They discussed their shared goal of achieving “the complete and permanent dismantlement of North Korea’s nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons and ballistic missile programs.”

The call came amid a whirlwind of activity over the possible June 12 summit in Singapore. Trump pulled out of the meeting Kim Jong Un last week, but then said a day later that it could get back on track. The White House’s latest characterization of the meeting as “expected” appears to be a further sign that it could go ahead.

Trump said Sunday that a U.S. team was in North Korea to work on plans. Another U.S. delegation was in Singapore to work on logistics.