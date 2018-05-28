President Trump Lays Wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Mark Memorial Day
Army soldiers of the Old Guard walk their posts at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Va, May 13, 1998.
Tim Sloan—AFP/Getty Images
By Catherine Lucey / AP
11:42 AM EDT

(ARLINGTON, Va.) — President Donald Trump has marked his second Memorial Day as commander in chief by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

He’s expected to make remarks before an audience in the nearby amphitheater.

Before heading to the hallowed grounds across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital, Trump said in a tweet that “those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today.”

First lady Melania (meh-LAH’-nee-ah) Trump tweeted her thanks to “all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.”

Trump stood by Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before laying the wreath.

