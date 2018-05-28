Police on Monday afternoon were still searching for a person who was reported missing in the midst of flash flooding that tore through Ellicott City, Maryland on Sunday, sweeping away parked cars and trapping some residents on the upper floors of buildings.

Eddison Alexander Hermond, a 39-year-old active member of the Army National Guard, has been missing since about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, police said, asking anybody with information to call 911. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said Monday that finding Hermond was a priority.

“We’re certainly making every effort to locate that individual,” he said.

Officials said the damage in Ellicott City already appeared to be worse than flood damage in July 2016, when another flash flood devastated the Ellicott City community. Ellicott City, located about 12 miles west of Baltimore, is prone to flooding with the area’s Patapsco River running through the town.

“They say this is a once every 1,000-year flood and we’ve had two of them in two years,” Gov. Larry Hogan said at a press conference Sunday night.

Commuters are rescued from a flooded car on Columbia Pike after a flash flood in Oakland Mills, Maryland, USA, 27 May 2018. The National Weather Service stated as much as 9.5 inches of rain fell in the area. Flash floods ravage Maryland, Oakland Mills, USA - 27 May 2018 JIM LO SCALZO—EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

“My heart is broken, thinking about what the people are going through here — and the people’s lives who were devastated two years ago, and they rebuilt and now they’re faced with the same daunting task again,” Kittleman said at the press conference Sunday night. “We will be there for them, as we were in 2016. But I have no words to say to you and to them right now. I’m devastated. I’m heartbroken, and I know they are as well.”

Ellicott City received nearly 8 inches of rain over a six-hour period on Sunday, most of which fell during an intense three-hour window, creating a “true flash flood,” meteorologist Mike Muccilli told the Associated Press.

A flooded car on Columbia Pike after a flash flood in Oakland Mills, Maryland, USA, 27 May 2018. The National Weather Service stated as much as 9.5 inches of rain fell in the area. Flash floods ravage Maryland, Oakland Mills, USA - 27 May 2018 JIM LO SCALZO—EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Law enforcement officials said they were still working to secure the Ellicott City area on Monday morning before allowing residents and business owners to return to their property, reclaim belongings and assess the damage. As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service had extended a flood warning in northwestern Anne Arundel County and southeastern Howard County Maryland until 5 p.m. Monday.

“We need to ensure the area is safe,” Howard County said in a tweet.