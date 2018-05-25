Science Teacher Tackled Gunman Who Wounded 2 at Indiana Middle School, Student Says

A student at an Indiana middle school says he saw his science teacher tackle a fellow student who fired shots inside the classroom.

Seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker says the class was taking a test at Noblesville West Middle School when the student walked in late, pulled out a gun and started firing.

He says the teacher “immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground.” Stonebraker adds, “if it weren’t for him, more of us would have been injured for sure.”

The teacher and a student were injured in the shooting. Authorities didn’t have any information about their conditions.