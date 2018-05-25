President Donald Trump pulled out of a much-anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week, likely to the surprise of the White House Communications Agency, which had already made keepsake coins commemorating a meeting that may no longer take place at all.

When the news of Trump’s withdrawal broke, Twitter users quickly poked fun at the premature coins, and later so did the late night comedy circuit. On Thursday night’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert conceded that while the summit is unlikely to happen, it may have to take place eventually because, as Colbert put it, “they already made the commemorative coin marking the occasion of the summit.” The coins are special, Colbert said, as the artists “were truly committed to jowl accuracy” and the back of the coin features “Air Force One escaping the Mueller probe.”

A commemorative coin released by the White House for a potential "peace summit," featuring the names and silhouettes of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un. Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you did purchase a coin, keep them safe. Trump now says the summit with North Korea could happen. Although as Colbert points out, Trump said, “someday a date will happen,” a comment so vague that Colbert would “call to complain if that was written inside a fortune cookie.”