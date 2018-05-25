Carpool Karaoke briefly turned into Cops on Thursday night’s episode of The Late Late Show.

In the latest installment of the popular segment, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine joined host James Corden to drive around in a car, singing some of his band’s greatest hits like “Moves Like Jagger” and “This Love.” The bit was proceeding as normal, with Corden pulling over to watch Levine balance random objects on his face and heading to a race track for a high-speed trivia session. While fans of Carpool Karaoke know that surprise guests are a standard feature, no one — not even Corden — was expecting the police to show up.

While Corden and Levine were chatting and singing, a police officer pulled up alongside them, saying, “I need you to pull you over so you can sing for me.”

“You want to pull over so he can sing a song for you?” Corden asked, incredulously, seeming thinking it might be a stunt.

“Yes, because you caused a traffic hazard,” the officer said, seemingly referring to the fact that people on the road will stop and stare when Corden and Adam Levine and a few cameras are driving around singing Maroon 5 songs. The officer told Corden to “just be careful” on the road next time and left.

While both Levine and Corden managed to keep smiles on their faces during the encounter, the second the officer pulled away, Corden lost his cool. “I don’t know what quite happened there, I completely panicked,” he told Levine. “I panicked in my absolute core.”

For those who think the traffic stop was faked, Corden tweeted Friday morning that it was “completely real.”