Fiat Chrysler Is Recalling 4.8 Million Cars Because Their Cruise Control Can Get Stuck Turned On

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV recalled about 4.8 million U.S. vehicles to fix a software glitch that could lead to cruise control staying on, despite a driver’s attempt to deactivate the system.

The safety campaign involves Ram pickups, Jeep Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicles and several Chrysler and Dodge brand models, according to a company statement. The Italian-American automaker said it’s unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the flaw.

Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. shares extended their decline in early trading, falling as much as 3.9 percent, and were down 2.2 percent as of 8:56 a.m. in New York.