Harvey Weinstein Expected to Surrender to Authorities in Sexual Misconduct Investigation
Harvey Weinstein in New York on Feb. 10, 2016. Private equity firm Lantern Capital emerged as the winning bidder for the Weinstein Co.
Charles Sykes— Invision/AP
By Associated Press
4:26 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Law enforcement officials say Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.

The officials say the charges relate to related to a former actress, Lucia Evans, who said Weinstein assaulted her in his New York offices in 2004.

The two officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation.

A grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for weeks.

The criminal charge against the film producer would be the first since scores of women began coming forward to accuse him of harassment or assault.

Weinstein has repeatedly said he didn’t have nonconsensual sex with anyone.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE