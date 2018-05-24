Victoria Beckham has nothing but positive things to say about the 2018 royal wedding.

In an interview with the Evening Standard that was published on Wednesday, Posh Spice opened up about attending the recent nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alongside husband David Beckham.

“It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them,” she said. “Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest.”

Beckham, a high-profile designer herself, also praised Markle’s custom Givenchy wedding dress. “I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. It really suited her,” she said of the Claire Waight Keller gown—which featured a boat neck, long sleeves and an extravagant veil. “I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great.”