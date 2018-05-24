Everyone loves to waste time with an online quiz — even new mom Chrissy Teigen, in yet another of her more relatable moves. On Wednesday, the famous model, cookbook author, mother of two and wife of John Legend shared her hilarious results from one of those classic Buzzfeed quizzes to determine her ideal match. The twist: it didn’t turn out to be Legend after all. Instead, another “famous John” is apparently Teigen’s soul mate — according to the internet quiz powers that be, anyway.

The quiz in question is titled “Plan a brunch and we’ll reveal which famous John was destined to be your bae.” The steps are simple: you select a time (early riser or late starter?), place (trendy restaurant or casual diner?), drink type (coffee or mimosas?), a couple of meal courses, dessert and after-brunch activity — and the site spits out a response. (Based on the comments, Legend is indeed one of the options, alongside John Mayer, John Stamos, John Cena and John Krasinski.)

Teigen, it turns out, ended up getting The Office star and Quiet Place director Krasinski as her match. Krasinski also happens to be happily married to actress Emily Blunt with two children of their own, just like Teigen and Legend.

Clearly Teigen was amused, since she took the time to Tweet about it. And Buzzfeed itself was amused too, responding to her: “Sorry it had to be this way.”

Neither Blunt nor Krasinski have (publicly) joined the conversation or considered a husband swap. Yet.