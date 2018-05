President Donald Trump suddenly announced Thursday he is pulling out of the meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, claiming it was "inappropriate" to hold the summit based on recent statements from the regime.

"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and and open hostility displayed in your recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long planned meeting," Trump said in a public letter to Kim Jong Un.

The summit had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.