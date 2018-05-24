Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding ceremony went off without a hitch. And you can thank Princess Charlotte for doing her part.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel was not Charlotte’s first rodeo. You may have caught the 3-year-old scene stealer holding court at Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews with some legendary antics last spring.

The bridesmaid is a seasoned pro now. So when it came time to walk down the aisle with five other flower-crowned bridesmaids before Meghan’s big moment, the smooth operator kept things going according to plan. Even when one bridesmaid almost stepped out of line.

“She was really sweet,” a royal wedding guest told PEOPLE. “There was one girl who wanted to go and she said, ‘No you can’t go yet. We have to wait until we are asked.’ She was really organized!”

Nailing handshakes with diplomats, the wave, and commanding her squad. Clearly the pint-sized princess is a natural leader.