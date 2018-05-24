A Train Crash in Northern Italy Has Left 2 People Dead and 18 Injured
Italian police officers stand next to the twisted wreckage of a train that plowed into a truck last night in Caluso, near Turin, Italy on May 24, 2018.
Massimo Pinca—Reuters
By Eli Meixler
4:00 AM EDT

Two people were killed and 18 others injured when a regional train collided with a truck in northern Italy on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The train, running on a line that connects the cities of Turin and Ivrea in Italy’s northern Piedmont region, crashed into a freight truck that had broken through a crossing barrier and become stuck on the tracks, according to Italy’s state train company.

The driver of the train was killed, Reuters said, along with the driver of a vehicle accompanying the truck.

Italy’s railway network has seen a series of deadly accidents recently. In Jan., a packed commuter train derailed near Milan, killing three people. In 2016, a head-on collision between two trains in Italy’s southern Puglia region killed 23 people.

