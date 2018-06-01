Here's What's New on Netflix in June 2018 — And What's Leaving

Netflix is bringing a number of new titles to screens everywhere this June.
From new Netflix comedy specials, including W. Kamau Bell’s Private School Negro and Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette, to documentaries like Recovery Boys, which takes viewers into the heart of America’s opioid crisis, June’s new offerings cover a wide array of subjects. Additionally, Netflix series such as Glow and Marvel’s Luke Cage will return for their second seasons, and the finale of sci-fi series Sense8 will premiere as a feature-length conclusion to the show’s two seasons.
Titles like Captain America: Civil War, While You Were Sleeping and The Young Victoria will be leaving Netflix in June.
Here are the movies and shows coming to Netflix in June 2018
June 1
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
Busted! (Season Finale)
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
June 2
The King’s Speech
June 3
The Break with Michelle Wolf (streaming every Sunday)
June 5
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
June 7
Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (streaming every Thursday)
The Night Shift: Season 4
June 8
Alex Strangelove
Ali’s Wedding
Marcella: Season 2
Sense8: The Series Finale
The Hollow
The Staircase
Treehouse Detectives
June 9
Wynonna Earp: Season 2
June 10
Portlandia: Season 8
June 14
Cutie and the Boxer
Marlon: Season 1
June 15
La Hora Final
Lust Stories
Maktub
Set It Up
Step Up 2: The Streets
Sunday’s Illness
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Ranch: Part 5
True: Magical Friends
True: Wonderful Wishes
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6
June 16
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
In Bruges
June 17
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
June 18
Encerrados
June 19
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
June 22
Brain on Fire
Cooking on High
Derren Brown: Miracle
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2
Us and Them
June 23
Disney’s Tarzan
June 24
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)
June 25
Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
June 26
Secret City
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
June 29
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
GLOW: Season 2
Harvey Street Kids
Kiss Me First
La Forêt
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It!: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 2
Recovery Boys
TAU
June 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
Mohawk
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2018
June 1
50 First Dates
8 Mile
Gridiron Gang
Edgar
Men in Black
My Left Foot
Neerja
Out of the Dark
Princess Kaiulani
The Angry Birds Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Spy Next Door
The Young Victoria
Training Day
Untraceable
Vice
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
While You Were Sleeping
June 2
Shark Men: Season 3
June 8
Grace of Monaco
June 9
The Trials of Muhammad Ali
June 10
Bonnie & Clyde
June 15
Drillbit Taylor
Naz & Maalik
The Giver
The Great Gatsby
Underdogs
June 16
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of
Curious George
Super
June 18
Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
Cake
June 21
Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
June 22
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
June 23
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
June 25
Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War
June 26
Alpha and Omega
June 29
Bad Grandpa .5
June 30
On Golden Pond