Here's What's New on Netflix in June 2018 — And What's Leaving

Netflix is bringing a number of new titles to screens everywhere this June.

From new Netflix comedy specials, including W. Kamau Bell’s Private School Negro and Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette, to documentaries like Recovery Boys, which takes viewers into the heart of America’s opioid crisis, June’s new offerings cover a wide array of subjects. Additionally, Netflix series such as Glow and Marvel’s Luke Cage will return for their second seasons, and the finale of sci-fi series Sense8 will premiere as a feature-length conclusion to the show’s two seasons.

Titles like Captain America: Civil War, While You Were Sleeping and The Young Victoria will be leaving Netflix in June.

Here are the movies and shows coming to Netflix in June 2018

June 1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale)

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King’s Speech

June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf (streaming every Sunday)

June 5

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok



June 7

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (streaming every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

Alex Strangelove

Ali’s Wedding

Marcella: Season 2

Sense8: The Series Finale

The Hollow

The Staircase

Treehouse Detectives

June 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

Portlandia: Season 8



June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1



June 15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories

Maktub

Set It Up

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch: Part 5

True: Magical Friends

True: Wonderful Wishes

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

June 16

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14



In Bruges

June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5



June 18

Encerrados



June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22

Brain on Fire

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2

Us and Them

June 23

Disney’s Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

June 25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1



June 26

Secret City

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro



June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

GLOW: Season 2

Harvey Street Kids

Kiss Me First

La Forêt

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 2

Recovery Boys

TAU

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Mohawk

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2018

June 1

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

June 2

Shark Men: Season 3

June 8

Grace of Monaco

June 9

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

June 10

Bonnie & Clyde

June 15

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

June 16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of

Curious George

Super

June 18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Cake

June 21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

June 22

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

June 25

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

June 26

Alpha and Omega

June 29

Bad Grandpa .5

June 30

On Golden Pond