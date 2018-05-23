2 Witnesses Will Get Movie-Quality Disguises When They Testify Against a Mafia Boss

By Associated Press
1:56 PM EDT

(BOSTON) — Two government witnesses in the trial of former New England Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme will be disguised by a “movie-industry” quality makeup artist to protect their identities.

Judge Allison Burroughs agreed to the plan Wednesday to protect the identities of two inspectors for the federal Witness Security Program.

The U.S. Marshals Service had urged the judge to keep the public out of the courtroom while they’re on the stand and broadcast their testimony into another room.

Salemme is on trial for the 1993 death of a nightclub owner Steven DiSarro. Salemme denies involvement in the killing.

Salemme was in the witness protection program when DiSarro’s body was found in 2016 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Testimony in the trial is expected to resume Tuesday.

