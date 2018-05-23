Like it or not, Game of Thrones is coming to an end. Which means that when season eight of the HBO drama finally airs in 2019, fans are going to have to say goodbye to each and every one of their favorite characters.

And as can only be expected from the show that gave us the Red Wedding and “Hold the door,” it sounds as though not all of those goodbyes will be pleasant ones.

In an interview with Vanity Fair that was published on Wednesday, Emilia Clarke seemed to hint that Daenerys Targaryen’s last scene will almost certainly be controversial. “It f—ed me up,” she said of shooting her character’s final on-screen moments. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is . . .”

For her part, it seems like no one will miss the Mother of Dragons more than Clarke herself.

“The transformation of Daenerys is the greatest gift I’ve been given as an actor, 100 percent,” she recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “Daenerys is so much a part of who I am, and I am so much a part of who she is, so it’s this incredibly frightening thing to walk away from—but at the same time, unbelievably exciting.”