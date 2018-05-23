More than 29 million viewers in the U.S. alone tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19 — but not every moment was perfectly broadcast for us to hear at home. Enter the “lip reading.”

In this “Bad Lip Reading” satire video, the team of jokesters at the Bad Lip Reading account imagines just what’s going down in the dialogue that we missed, from Prince Harry and Prince William‘s head-scratching exchange to an alternative sermon delivered by the Bishop Michael Curry. Prepare for some prime reaction shots, too, from audience members like the Duchess of Cambridge, Sir Elton John and soccer star David Beckham.

But perhaps the best parts are their recaps between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they hold hands and take their vows, or as they interact with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. We know he didn’t ask them about their favorite Harry Potter characters, of course — but you can’t deny that these bad lip readers have done a great job of coming up with alternatives that look pretty plausible in another, weirder, funnier universe.

Relive the royal wedding in an entirely new way with the video, above.