Stephen Colbert was just trying to get through his Late Show monologue on Tuesday night — but he had a surprise visitor in the form of comedian Jon Stewart hiding out under his desk. And Stewart, who was there to join a contest-winning Colbert fan who was also chilling under the desk, had plenty to say, especially on the subject of the recently-completed royal wedding of Meghan Markle to Prince Harry.

“Just telling her about the royal wedding, I was at the royal wedding,” Stewart insisted to Colbert from his snug spot beneath the desk, where he and the other guest were to be found sipping from fancy teacups and wearing elaborate fascinators. “So anyway, as soon as Meghan says ‘I do’ and they kiss, right, I turn to Elizabeth, I’m sitting next to Elizabeth, and I go, ‘Yaaasss, Queen,'” he continued to joke.

Of course, in reality Stewart did not quite make the cut for the Windsor Castle nuptials on May 19 — although fellow denizens of showbiz Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Priyanka Chopra did. And Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t sit next to just any old wedding attendee, even if he is a world-famous comedian; she was instead at the very front of the church accompanied in the second row by her husband, Prince Philip. Better luck next time, Stewart.