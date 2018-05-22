Judge Orders Firm Linked to Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Michael Avenatti to Pay $10 Million
Attorney for Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti speaks to the media on April 26, 2018 in New York
Hector Retamal—AFP/Getty Images
By Michael Balsamo / AP
4:33 PM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — A federal judge has ordered a firm linked to Stormy Daniels’ attorney to pay $10 million to a lawyer who claimed he was owed millions and that the firm misstated its profits.

The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday’s judgment comes after Jason Frank, who used to work at Eagan Avenatti, alleged the law firm failed to pay the $4.85 million settlement he had reached last year. Frank said in court papers the settlement was personally guaranteed by Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti tweeted it was “nonsense” and said the firm is separate from one representing Daniels.

The Times reported a Justice Department lawyer said Avenatti’s firm also owes back taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

A spokesman for the US attorney’s office in Los Angeles didn’t immediately respond to a comment request.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE