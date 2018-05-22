On Saturday, May 19, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel to marry Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wearing a custom wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller for storied French fashion house Givenchy. Hours later, she stepped out to head to the wedding reception in a custom Stella McCartney gown.

Just days later, an Irish bridal shop and a designer whipped up nearly identical copies of both of Markle’s memorable wedding looks. For the long-sleeved, boat-necked Givenchy gown, Shauna Fay of Newry, Ireland and the Elody Bride shop teamed together to craft its distinctive silhouette. Their team also put together a copy of Markle’s veil, which came in at an extravagant 16 feet embroidered with flowers to represent the many different Commonwealth countries. As for the tiara? On her big day, Markle wore an unusual bandeau style diamond topper that dates back to Queen Mary. Donna Mackin Millinery put together a similar piece for the bridal shop’s recreated look, complete with a diamond centerpiece worth £50,000 from Jack Murphy Jewellers.

But one dress wasn’t enough for Markle on her big day — and nor was the bridal shop willing to stop at just one full look. Fay also put together a replica of the McCartney halter style that the Duchess of Sussex donned for her exit to Frogmore House and the rest of the wedding festivities. They then whipped together a photo shoot to show off the recreated styles.

“All done for fun and to promote all the lovely ladies in business involved in making the look,” Fay captioned her Instagram images of the finished pieces.

Check out their work, below.