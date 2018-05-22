A Sinkhole Has Been Spotted on the White House Lawn and the Metaphors Write Themselves

By Megan McCluskey
2:40 PM EDT

People are having some fun with reports that a sinkhole has developed on the White House’s North Lawn.

The hole appears to be just outside the office of White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley and has been roped off with caution tape and traffic cones by groundskeepers. However, according to some observers, it appears to be getting bigger.

“This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day,” tweeted Voice of America White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman on Tuesday.

News of the sinkhole has quickly spread on Twitter, giving users an opportunity to crack jokes about the unexpected development, including Dictionary.com.

“Sinkhole: A hole formed in soluble rock by the action of water,” the dictionary site wrote. “Also a sinkhole: A place into which foul matter runs.”

See some other reactions below.

