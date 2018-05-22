Here's How You Can Mute Someone on Instagram Without Unfollowing Them
The Instagram application seen displayed on a Android Sony smartphone.
Guillaume Payen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Megan McCluskey
12:31 PM EDT

The Instagram feature we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: a mute button.

Thanks to a feature that will be rolling out over the coming weeks, Instagram users will soon be able to mute someone’s posts without actually unfollowing their account. Although the app had previously made it possible to mute someone’s stories, this new tweak will now allow you to completely remove someone’s photos and videos from your feed—a.k.a. a real game-changer.

Once the feature is available to you, all you’ll need to do is tap the three dots at the top of a post—or on someone’s profile—hit mute, and you’ll be given the option to mute just their posts, just their stories or both.

After that, you’ll no longer have to look at their content, but you’ll still be able to get DMs from them, see their photos if you go to their page and get notifications if they tag you in something.

See some joyous reactions to the update below.

