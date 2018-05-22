Emilia Clarke may play Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of Meereen, Queen of the Andals and the Rhoynar and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons on Game of Thrones, but when it comes to the world of Star Wars, there’s apparently one role even she can’t master.

During a Monday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Clarke was tasked with attempting to translate some of Chewbacca’s dialogue into the Wookiee’s native language. The results were unfortunate to say the least.

“Oh my god! That’s worse than I thought it was in my head,” she exclaimed. “I was like it’s going to be bad, but that’s terrible.”

“I thought mine was bad but that is really up there,” the host added.

Watch the full clip below.