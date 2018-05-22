Meghan Markle’s 16.5 foot long veil made a bunch of people think of unnecessarily long CVS receipts.

On Saturday, the world cleared a path to give Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her veil the room to ascend the steps of St. George’s Chapel at the 2018 royal wedding.

And as she did, she revealed her Clare Waight Keller-designed Givenchy gown.

Her staircase-sweeping silk tulle veil’s floral embroidery paid tribute to 53 countries of the Commonwealth of Nations.

It took hundreds of hours of tireless sewing to create.

In fact, meticulous workers had to wash their hands every half hour to keep it looking immaculate, according to Kensington Palace.

But it only took the internet hours to spot its close resemblance to something much more infamous for its over-the-top length: endless CVS receipts.

CVS receipts have long been infamous for being unnecessarily long.

CVS Chief Marketing Officer Rob Price once told the Boston Globe that they’re so long because of the chain’s loyalty program. Waight Keller gave the pharmacy zero credit for inspiring her. But it was only a matter of time before viewers made the connection.

Here are some of the memes of Meghan’s veil transformed into a CVS receipt.