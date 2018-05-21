Why Retta Wants Everyone to Stop Telling Her to 'Treat Yo' Self'
Retta signs her new book during Day Two of the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T at Milk Studios on May 20, 2018 in New York City.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Vulture Festival
By Megan McCluskey
5:45 PM EDT

It seems the time has finally come to stop telling Retta to treat herself.

‘Treat Yo’ Self’ may be one of Parks and Rec‘s most iconic episodes, but Donna herself—who popularized the titular catchphrase alongside Aziz Ansari’s Tom Haverford—says she’s ready for fans to keep the line to themselves.

During an appearance at Vulture Festival 2018 over the weekend, the Good Girls star told Vulture exactly why she’s tired of hearing those three little words while playing a game of “The sh—, or nah?”

“I feel like they think that they’re discovering new land,” she explained after giving a ‘nah’ to fans who still say ‘treat yo’ self’ to her. “And I’m like…I hear it 10 times a day. You are not original.”

Retta also weighed in on some shows she doesn’t star in, including The Crown and The Real Housewives.

Watch the full clip below.

