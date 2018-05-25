Weekend Recipe: A Matcha Breakfast Bowl With Kiwi

One of the reasons that I love matcha so much is that it’s both energizing and calming at the same time. This green powder has become an integral part of my daily morning ritual, but instead of drinking matcha all the time, I also like to mix it up and create fun breakfast bowls with it. These only take a few minutes to make, and have become my go-to meals in the AM, especially when I’m pressed for time. So if you’ve only used matcha in tea, smoothies or ice cream, I strongly suggest trying it in a bowl. Adding in some of your favorite fruits, such as kiwis, will only make it tastier and more nutritious.

Matcha, which is a type of green tea, contains a type of antioxidant called EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), which has been linked to fighting cancer. Consuming green tea has also been tied to many health benefits from preventing heart disease to supporting weight loss. Most of the studies on green tea, however, have only shown association, and not causation.

Still, when I drink or eat matcha I always feel stimulated for the day, but never jittery. This delicious and simple recipe is from my Healthy Chef Recipe App.

INGREDIENTS

1 banana, chopped and frozen

Handful baby spinach leaves

1 tablespoon Healthy Chef Protein or almond butter

Generous handful of ice

250 ml (8 fl oz / 1 cup) coconut water or almond milk

1 teaspoon ceremonial grade matcha powder

2 tablespoons coconut yogurt or coconut cream

2 kiwi fruits, peeled and sliced

1 teaspoon bee pollen (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Combine banana, spinach, protein, ice, coconut water and matcha powder Blend in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy, adding a splash more coconut water or almond milk if required for consistency Spoon into a serving bowl Top with sliced kiwi fruit, bee pollen and a drizzle of coconut yoghurt

Serve and enjoy!

NOTES + INSPIRATION: Other fruits and additions that go well with this bowl are mangoes, almond butter or tahini and blueberries.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter