While most newlywed couples jet off into the sunset for a honeymoon vacation, royals are different.

The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are once more bucking tradition with their post-royal-wedding plans.

Following their widely-watched royal wedding in Windsor on May 19 and ensuing, celebrity-filled reception at Frogmore House, the new royal couple are returning to their home in Kensington Palace in London instead of skipping town. The are scheduled to attend a birthday garden party on May 22 for Prince Charles, Harry’s dad, as their first public outing following the wedding. (Charles’s birthday isn’t actually until November, but they’re beginning some of the festivities now.) The 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration is set to take place in the Buckingham Palace gardens, and is meant to honor the patronages, military affiliations and charities that the Prince of Wales supports.

Another thing is for certain: Markle will be jumping right in to official royal duties and philanthropy work. The royal website was immediately updated with a bio for the Duchess following the wedding, highlighting her history of activism and charity commitments to organizations including One Young World, World Vision and UN Women. Prince Harry is also involved in a number of charities, including the Invictus Games to support veterans and the Heads Together mental health campaign.

Beyond that, little has been confirmed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming plans. When Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in 2011, they chose to head out to the Indian Ocean islands of the Seychelles for a honeymoon about ten days after taking their vows at Westminster Abbey.