While pretty much every major network covered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in some form or fashion, none did it quite like HBO.

To celebrate the Saturday nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon revived their comedic TV commentator personas of Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan to deliver live updates of the couple’s highly-anticipated ceremony.

From Ferrell and Shannon absolutely losing it over Harry and Meghan’s first kiss as husband and wife to parodying Markle’s longtime role on Suits, The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish! was definitely a can’t miss special of the day.

“Probably the most popular show on TV today, Suits is a show that goes behind the scenes of the high-stakes world of quality menswear, where egos are high and thread counts are higher,” Cord explained in a hilarious voiceover. “It’s a world of intrigue and high fashion where everyone wears a suit.”

See some highlights below.