Kelly Clarkson Brought the House Down With This Billboard Music Awards Medley

By Cady Lang
11:28 AM EDT

Kelly Clarkson covered everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Taylor Swift in a show-stopping medley of hits for her opening performance as the host of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer flexed her powerhouse vocals in a versatile performance that spanned genres and styles while paying tribute to the night’s honored artists and their work: Maren Morris’ “My Church,” Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes,” Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.”, Imagine Dragon’s “Thunder,” Khalid’s “Young, Dumb and Broke,” Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s “Finesse (Remix),” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Clarkson, who expressed that she was a “big fan” of all the artists before launching into her medley, also used her platform as the event’s host to honor the victims of the tragic Santa Fe school shooting and to call for a “moment of action” when it comes to gun violence.

See Clarkson’s full performance below.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE