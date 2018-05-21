There’s one rule for attending weddings, royal or regular: only the bride gets to wear a white dress. But Oprah Winfrey, one of the surprise invitees to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding over the weekend, nearly broke this cardinal rule when she realized that her dress for the occasion was the wrong shade of beige and “would photograph too ‘white'” on the big day.

Luckily, if you’re Oprah you have access to the world’s best design teams who can pull out all the stops to create a custom look for you overnight. Winfrey was able to swap out her original outfit for something in a more appropriate shade of pale pink.

“I would like to thank the Stella McCartney team for working all night long to get this dress finished,” she explained in a video posted to Instagram. “Because we had Dressgate. Wrong color! Now we got the right color. I think we’re gonna do OK. But no. Thank you so much for the detail, working all night, to the whole Stella McCartney team. Amen, amen, amen, Stella McCartney team, thank you very much!”

According to her caption, Winfrey didn’t realize until Friday evening that her first dress pick would end up being an inappropriate color in the light of day and the flash of cameras. (The wedding was Saturday morning at Windsor Castle outside of London.) So McCartney’s team — also responsible for standout fashion of the day including Markle’s evening reception gown and Amal Clooney‘s sunshine-yellow look — whipped up a suitable replacement in mere hours.

On the bright side, Oprah already had the right accessories: an elaborate hat by famed milliner Philip Treacy, which she said she’s had in her closet since 2005 and just required a refresher on its fluffy feather adornment.

“OMG was this an extraordinary day!” she wrote on her Instagram.