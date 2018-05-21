The 2018 royal wedding featured many playful and meaningful tributes, and the getaway car license plate was no exception.

Most people might have caught the stylish scene when Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, rode off to their reception after their ceremony.

Meghan had changed into her second wedding dress, a Stella McCartney number, and Prince Harry ditched his Army Blue and Royals uniform for a James Bond-like tuxedo. And then they got into a silver Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero convertible.

You saw it. Your mom definitely saw it. But you may have missed one clever detail. The couple’s license plate was a nod to the big day. It read “E190518,” in other words, May 19, 2018, the date of their wedding day that gave royal fans something to be happy about. The getaway ride’s vanity plate didn’t break any rules because they weren’t cruising down a public road.

In a similar stylish fashion, Prince William and Kate Middleton also rode out in sweet ride and a sweet message for their 2011 royal wedding. The relatable message? “Just Wed.”