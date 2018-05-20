On Saturday, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex finally gave people across the world countless real images to go with the fairy tale the public imagined. But another thing came out of this blessed union, an excellent meme of her face.

As the happy couple set out to depart from St. George’s Chapel in the horse-drawn carriage, cameras captured the newly minted royal’s smile at a moment when Prince Harry had momentarily taken his eyes off of her. This was all the internet needed to with all manner of captions for the snapshot that took the liberty of imagining the latest addition to the royal squad’s inner thoughts. For many, it was the ideal freeze frame.

“Me when one of my zany schemes finally pays off,” one user wrote.

See below for a selection of memes of Meghan’s carriage smile.

That’s not the only Meghan royal wedding meme that made the rounds Saturday as millions watched the fanfare.

Many took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of young Meghan outside Buckingham Palace as a tourist to note that one can go from a visitor to Duchess, a full-time palace regular. Her marriage opened up all sorts of possibilities for the rest of us.

Elsewhere, the duo’s look of surprise was another inspirational shot.