Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will pay the funeral expenses of the 10 people who lost their lives in a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, the Texans told ESPN.

Watt’s offer comes less than a year after he organized a fundraiser that raised $37 million for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Watt, who is originally from Wisconsin, has been playing for the Texans since 2011, and has been active in the community ever since.

Watt has stayed largely silent about his gesture. After the shooting on Friday, he simply tweeted, “Absolutely horrific.”

Eight students and two teachers were killed when a suspected gunman, identified as student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, allegedly opened fire at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning, Santa Fe Independent School District Superintendent Leigh Wall wrote in a letter to parents. At least 10 others were wounded in the attack.

The Texans also released a statement in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Santa Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected,” the statement reads. “We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors.”