Prince Charles and Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared a sweet moment during the royal wedding.

During the ceremony, Prince Charles took the mother-of-the-bride’s hand to escort her to watch their children sign their register. The internet swooned at the budding friendship between the new in-laws.

After the vows had been exchanged, Charles linked arms with Ragland and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as they walked out of St. George’s Chapel.

At the last minute, Prince Charles ended up playing a prominent role in the ceremony: He accompanied Meghan down part of the aisle after Kensington Palace announced Thursday that her father Thomas Markle could not attend. Ragland met Prince Charless, Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge earlier this week.