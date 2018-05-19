Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have been the stars of the royal wedding, but Bishop Michael Curry of Chicago was definitely a strong runner-up.

Following a stirring performance of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” by Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir, the Most Reverend Michael Curry delivered a rousing sermon that both began and ended with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As Harry and Meghan sat nearby holding hands, Curry—who was appointed the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church in 2015—gave an address centered on “The Power of Love.”

Many watching were quick to tweet about his inspiring words.

“BISHOP MICHAEL CURRY GIVING ME LIFE,” model Naomi Campbell tweeted, adding two fire emojis, a heart and praying hands.

See some more reactions below.