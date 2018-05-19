Whoever does not love does not know God For God is love.” (1John 4:4-8)

There’s power in love.

Love can help and heal when nothing else can.

Love can lift up and liberate for living when nothing else will.

There’s power in love to show us the way to live. Set me as a seal on your heart, for love is as strong as death.

And the love that brings two people together is the same love that can bind them together, Whether on mountaintops of happiness

and through valleys of hardship.

Love is strong as death

It’s flashes are flashes of fire. Many waters cannot quench love

Love can see you through! There’s power in love.

ii

But the love of which we speak is not only for couples getting married or just for interpersonal relationships.

Jesus of Nazareth taught us that the way of love is

the way to a real relationship with the God who created all of us,

and the way to true relationship with each other as children of that one God, as brothers and sisters in God’s human family.

One scholar said it this way:

“Jesus had founded the most revolutionary movement in human history: a movement built on the unconditional love of God for the world and the mandate to live that love.” (Charles Marsh’s The Beloved Community)

I’m talking about power. Real power — power to change the world.

If you don’t believe me, well, there were some old slaves in America’s antebellum South who explained the dynamic power of love and why it has the power to transform.

They explained it this way — they sang a spiritual, even in the midst of their captivity, it’s one that says:

“There is a balm in Gilead

To make the wounded whole

There is a balm in Gilead to heal the sin sick soul.